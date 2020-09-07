Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey Shore Mobster Gets 6+ Years In Fed Pen For Pound Of Coke, Loaded Gun

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Mario Galli III
Mario Galli III Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy OCEAN COUNTY JAIL

A reputed Jersey Shore associate of the DeCavalcante crime family who was caught with cocaine and a loaded handgun is headed to federal prison for more than six plea-bargained years following his sentencing Thursday.

Mario Galli III, 28, of Toms River, admitted in U.S. District Court in Trenton in March that he had the gun and drugs when detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office searched his and another home last September.

Detectives seized nearly a pound of the drug and a 9mm FEG Model PGK-9HP gun loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition during the raids, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Galli was on supervised release at the time after serving 30 months for a 2016 conviction for conspiring to distribute more than a pound of cocaine, the U.S. attorney said.

Galli took a deal from the government, pleading pleaded guilty on March 9 to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm during a drug crime.

In addition to the prison term of 76 months, U.S. Judge Anne E. Thompson sentenced Galli to three years of supervised release.

Carpenito credited members of the FBI’s Organized Crime Task Force and investigators from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s with the investigation leading to the guilty plea and sentence secured by Senior Litigation Counsel V. Grady O’Malley of his Organized Crime/Gangs Unit in Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.