Jersey Shore Man Admits Stabbing Victim Dead During Argument

A New Jersey man admitted to stabbing another man to death during an argument at an Ocean County home over three years ago, authorities said.

Kendrick Coley, 29, of Little Egg Harbor, pled guilty Thursday to aggravated manslaughter in the May 2018 stabbing death of Richard Pone, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

In response to a 911 call, officers arrived at a home on Maplewood Drive in Little Egg Harbor to find Pone in an upstairs bedroom with multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators discovered that Coley stabbed Pone multiple times following a physical altercation at the home, Billhimer said.

He has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since the incident on May 16, 2018.

His sentencing is set for December 3.

The state will recommend a state prison sentence of 20 years, subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, Billhimer said.

