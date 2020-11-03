Jersey Shore Man, 80, With Mob Ties Gets 10 Years In Fed Pen For Dealing Meth, Heroin, Fentanyl

If he lives that long, a Jersey Shore man with mob ties will be 90 when he completes a plea-bargained federal prison sentence for dealing crystal meth, heroin and fentanyl.

Carl Chianese, 80, of Point Pleasant, must serve the full 10 years handed down Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Camden. There’s no parole in the federal prison system.

The FBI busted Chianese at his home on March 14, 2018 during a search that turned up a .38-caliber revolver, a magazine for a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun and more than $25,000 in illegal proceeds, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Chaniese and reputed mobster Joseph Servidio sold large quantities of crystal methamphetamine and pills to an FBI undercover agent who recorded their conversations during a series of meetings, including a buy at a Garden State Parkway rest stop on in December 2016, Carpenito said.

All told, Chianese was responsible for selling nearly a half-pound of fentanyl and heroin and nearly three-quarters of a pound of crystal meth, the U.S. attorney said.

Chianese received sentencing leniency after previously pleading guilty to charges involving the sale of both drugs.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kugler sentenced Chianese to three years of supervised release.

Servidio pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy last June and is scheduled to be sentenced by Kugler on March 26.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the guilty pleas and sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick C. Askin of his Camden Office.

Carpenito also thanked the U.S. Department of Labor and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their assistance.

