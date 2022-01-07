Jersey Shore Home Invader Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor

A 38-year-old Seaside Heights man broke into a victim's home and stabbed him multiple times, authorities said.

Porfirio Serrano-Cruz's 39-year-old victim was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with stab wounds to his arms, chest, abdomen and groin after the 5:15 a.m. incident on Thursday, June 30, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The victim was in critical condition, Billhimer said, while Serrano-Cruz was charged with attempted murder, weapons offenses and possession of Clonazepam without a prescription.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Seaside Park Police Department, Seaside Heights Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit assisted.

