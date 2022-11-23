Jersey Shore Fire Chief Airlifted After Crashing While Returning From Call

A 43-year-old volunteer firefighter was airlifted to the hospital after his vehicle struck a utility pole and went airborne while returning from a call in Ocean County, authorities said.

Brian Flanagan, a chief with the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, drifted off the road while heading west on County Route 571 around 10 p.m. in Manchester on Tuesday, Nov. 22, local police said.

Flanagan's vehicle, a Ridgeway fire vehicle, struck the pole before going airborne, pulling down a wire from a nearby home and coming to rest on its left side. One of the wires struck another fire vehicle that was following Flanagan. Neither of the occupants were injured.

Flanagan was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to a hospital where his injuries were found non-life-threatening, police said.

