Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fugitive Pennsylvania Killer Caught Chillin' At Reopened Jacksonville Beach, Authorities Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey City Woman Plunges To Death From Apartment Building

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Villa Borinquen Apartments on Manila Avenue in Jersey City
Villa Borinquen Apartments on Manila Avenue in Jersey City Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Jersey City woman plunged to her death from an 11-story apartment building, authorities confirmed Sunday.

Responders pronounced her dead outside the mixed-use Villa Borinquen Apartments on Manila Avenue near the corner of Second Street around 2:15 p.m. Friday, responders said.

Authorities believe the woman jumped, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione told Hudson County View , confirming responders' initial report from Friday.

******

ALSO SEE: A 25-year-old worker died Sunday when he fell 35 feet into a shop docked at the Bayonne waterfront, responders said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hudson/police-fire/worker-killed-in-fall-at-bayonne-terminal/786804/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.