Jersey City Woman Gets 11 Years In Fed Pen For Smuggling Fentanyl To Incarcerated Gang Leader

A Jersey City woman was sentenced Thursday to more than 11 years in a federal penitentiary for her role in smuggling deadly fentanyl into a New Jersey state prison.

Jasmir Humphrey, 31, and other associates smuggled the drug and other contraband into Bayside State Prison in Leesburg for Noel “Kuko” Salgado, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Salgado was the leader of the “Loyal Hoody Gang,” a subset of the Neighborhood Rolling 20 Bloods, a nationwide street gang, the U.S. attorney said.

In one instance, in October 2015, Humphrey picked up heroin and fenatynl from Rodgerick “Boo” Garrett and smuggled them to Salgado, Carpenito said.

The following day, he said, an inmate who got drugs from that package was found unresponsive in his cell.

An opiate antidote revived him after about 20 minutes, after which the inmate was hospitalized for two days recovering from the overdose.

That brought attention to Salgado – and, in turn, Humphrey, the U.S. attorney said.

Charges against Salgado and Garrett were pending, he said.

Humphrey, meanwhile, struck a deal with the government, pleading guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl in exchange for leniency at Thursday’s sentencing in U.S. District Court in Newark.

Humphrey must serve out the entire term: There’s no parole in the federal prison system.

U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti also sentenced her to three years of supervised release.

Carpenito credited special agents with the FBI and investigators with the New Jersey Department of Corrections’ Special Investigations Division with the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher D. Amore and Elaine K. Lou of his Newark office.

Carpenito also thanked Jersey City police and the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.