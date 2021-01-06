Jersey City Woman, 24, Nabbed In Pair Of Hit-Run Crashes, Secaucus Police Say

A 24-year-old Jersey City woman was charged in a pair of hit-and-run crashes that occurred last week in Secaucus, authorities said Wednesday.

Amanda Hernandez, 24, was arrested on Jan. 5 -- two days after the crashes -- and slapped with multiple charges including assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident and more.

Police were called to the intersection of Paterson Plank Road and County Avenue for a crash, where one of the vehicles fled the scene and the driver of the other suffered minor injuries on Jan. 3, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Moments later, police responded to the 800 block of 8th Street, where they found a vehicle that crashed into a fence, miller said.

Vehicle parts were left from the same car at both crash scenes, Miller said.

Secaucus Police Traffic Bureau Officers, under the leadership of Lt. Martin Moreda, conducted an accident investigation of both collisions and determined the same vehicle to be involved.

Within 48 hours, they identified Hernandez as vehicle and owner, and charged her with assault by auto, hindering apprehension, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license.

