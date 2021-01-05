Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Jersey City Uncle Arrested In Child Abuse Case Involving Cig Lighter, His Own Niece & Nephew

Cecilia Levine
Jaimear Butler
Jaimear Butler Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A Jersey City man was charged with child abuse for burning his niece and nephew, ages 6 and 9, with a cigarette lighter, authorities said Tuesday.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on Dec. 28 got a tip from the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency alleging two Jersey City children were being abused, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The investigation found that 21-year-old Jaimear Butler had physically abused a 9-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl by intentionally burning their bodies with a cigarette lighter, Suarez said.

It was not clear how Butler knew the children.

Butler was arrested on Monday, Jan. 4, at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, Suarez said.

He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault, and witness tampering, Suarez said.

