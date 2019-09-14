Jersey City Teacher’s Kids Confronted Her Over Having Sex With Student: Report

The young teen children of a Jersey City substitute teacher accused of sleeping with a student who's about their age confronted her about the relationship last month, The New York Post reported.

Authorities say Elyse Castillo, 45, began having sex with the now 14-year-old student last year in her Jersey City home. She was arrested Sept. 3 on charges including aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

In August, according to court documents, Castillo’s children, aged 13 and 14, got into an argument with her that was so heated the children’s father called family services, fearing the children had been abused during the altercation.

The family services investigation led to the charges over Castillo’s alleged sexual relationship with the student, the Post reported.

Castillo, who authorities said carried on the relationship for more than a year, failed to tell the child she had a venereal disease, the Post also reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.