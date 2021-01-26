Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jersey City Taco Bell Customer Flashes Taser During Face Mask Dispute

Taco Bell (2825 John F. Kennedy Blvd. in Jersey City)
Taco Bell (2825 John F. Kennedy Blvd. in Jersey City) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Jersey City Taco Bell customer threatened employees with a taser after she was refused service for not wearing a face mask, authorities said.

The woman, whose identity was not made public, began “exhibiting aggressive behavior” and threatened to use a taser on the employees at Taco Bell on JFK Blvd. when she was refused service Monday around 11:30 p.m., Jersey City Police Spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The woman then left the restaurant, authorities said.

No injuries were reported during the incident, which remains under investigation, Wallace-Scalcione said.

