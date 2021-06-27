Jersey City Police Find Elderly Woman's Corpse After Three-Hour Standoff With Barricaded Tenant

Jersey City police who were held at bay for three hours by a barricaded city tenant found the deteriorated corpse of a 78-year-old woman when she finally let them in, authorities confirmed Sunday.

Police went to the fourth-floor apartment at the corner of Arlington Avenue and Harmon Street on a welfare check shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

However, a 53-year-old woman living there barricaded herself in the unit and refused to let them in, the prosecutor said.

About an hour into the standoff, officers detected what was described as a foul odor, responders said.

A hostage negotiator was requested, they said.

It took roughly two hours before the tenant finally let them in shortly before 11:30, Suarez said. She was taken into custody after police found the female corpse.

A Regional Medical Examiner was conducting an autopsy to help authorities determine how she died, the prosecutor said.

