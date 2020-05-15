Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Jersey City Pedestrian Left With Limp Gets $675,000 Crash Settlement

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Barrow and York streets, Jersey City
Barrow and York streets, Jersey City Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A pedestrian who had several bones broken when he was hit by a Bergen County manufacturing company's vehicle while crossing a Jersey City street has accepted $675,000 to settle a lawsuit.

Jose Rojas, 33, was crossing Barrow Street in a crosswalk when he was knocked down by a vehicle owned by a Moonachie company when its driver turned from York Street on Nov. 19, 2018, according to the NJ Law Journal .

Rojas suffered right leg and ankle fractures requiring surgery and leaving him with what his attorney said will be a permanent limp.

Rojas claimed that the driver, Guido Openner, disregarded a stop sign. Openner said Rojas walked into his path in a poorly lit area.

Openner and DaklaPack -- which manufactures pouches, envelopes and and other types of containers -- jointly paid $675,000 under a settlement that prevented a trial following mediation in Saddle Brook.

