Jersey City Pastor Gets 8 Years For Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Church Member

A Jersey City pastor accused of groping three people was sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting one of them -- a 10-year-old girl and member of his church, authorities in Hudson County said.

Orlando Martinez-Chavez, 48, was also sentenced by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Patrick Arre to 18 months for criminal sexual contact against a second victim, as well as five years for endangering the welfare of a child for the third victim.

The sentences will run concurrent to the eight-year sentence.

The father of three and former pastor of Iglesia Pentecostal Lirio de los Valles on Summit Avenue is required to register under Megan’s Law and is subject to parole supervision for life.

Orlando Martinez-Chavez YouTube

The 10-year-old victim told police Martinez-Chavez reached her pants and touched her genital area, according to a criminal complaint filed in July 2018. A relative of the pastor also said he fondled her breasts over her clothing.

The pastor admitted to sexually assaulting two additional victims in October of last year, the prosecutor said.

He was found guilty of sexually assaulting the 10-year-old girl last September.

Martinez-Chavez must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, pursuant to the No Early Release Act.

