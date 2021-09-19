Contact Us
Jersey City Officer Reunited With Baby He Caught From Balcony, 1 Charged With Attempted Murder

Cecilia Levine
Officer Eduardo Matute with the baby.
Officer Eduardo Matute with the baby. Photo Credit: Steven Fulop/humzhalal Instagram

A Jersey City man who dangled a baby over a 2nd-story balcony before tossing it into a quick-thinking police officer's arms below has been charged with attempted murder, authorities announced.

Officers were called to 64 Rose St. around 9:40 a.m. on reports of a man dangling the baby, where civilians were pleading with the unidentified man not to drop the child, city officials said.

“Don’t do it brother,” says a man capturing the incident on video (below). "This is sick."

Five officers staged themselves directly below the balcony, just in case he dropped the baby, sources said. After approximately two hours, the man dropped the baby -- and officer Eduardo Matute caught her in his arms.

The baby was hospitalized as a precaution and the unidentified man was arrested, Jersey City Spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The man was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. His name was not released.

Matute, however, is being hailed a hero.

