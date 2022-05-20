Jersey City Officer Filed False Report After Police Car Crash: Prosecutor

A Jersey City police officer has been arrested for filing a false police report after a motor vehicle accident in his patrol car, authorities said.

Joseph Ross, 36, was involved in a crash in his marked car on Thursday, Feb. 10, but later reported that the car was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a separate location, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Ross was charged with one count of False Reporting to a Law Enforcement Officer and arrested without incident at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City. He was released on a summons pending his first court appearance on Wednesday, June 1.

