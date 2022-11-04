Jersey City Music Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Male Student: Prosecutor

A Jersey City music teacher was arrested for sexually assaulting a male student, authorities said.

David Musial, a 62-year-old city resident, abused the child from 2018 to 2022, beginning when the victim was 14 years old, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The assaults occurred in Musial’s music studio on River Drive South in Jersey City, the prosecutor said.

Musial was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, child endangerment and more.

