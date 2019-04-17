Jersey City Motorist, 66, Charged With DWI, Assault By Auto In Hoboken Crashes

A Jersey City man who fled the scene of a motor-vehicle accident and struck a pedestrian in Hoboken Tuesday afternoon was intoxicated at the time, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

The first crash occurred at 1st and Bloomfield streets around 3 p.m. Oscar Moran, 66, fled in a black Honda Accord, struck the pedestrian near 1st and Hudson streets as well as several parked cars before crashing into a building at 99 Hudson St., where the car came to a stop.

The pedestrian, a 56-year-old Brooklyn resident, is in stable condition at Jersey City Medical Center, where he is being treated for multiple injuries to his lower body. The other driver involved in the initial collision at 1st and Bloomfield suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

In addition to DWI, Moran has been charged with two counts of assault by auto.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here . All information will be kept confidential.

