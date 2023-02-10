Jersey City Motorcyclist, 32, Killed In Tractor Trailer Crash On Route 80: Police

A 32-year-old Jersey City motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a tractor trailer on Route 80 Friday, Feb. 10 during rush hour, authorities said.

A Volvo tractor trailer struck the back of Desmond A. Gomes' Honda motorcycle around 5:20 p.m. at milepost 11.6 in Hope Township (Warren County), New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Gomes was ejected and killed, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.