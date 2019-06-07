Jersey City Man Who Stabbed Wife 70 Times Found Guilty Of Murder

A Jersey City man was found guilty of killing his wife after a judge rejected his insanity plea in a bench trial Thursday, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and published reports.

Jose Morel, 61, stabbed his wife to death at the Jersey City apartment building where they lived on Oct. 18, 2017. The couple’s 15-year-old son was present when Morel killed Milagros Rodriguez de Morel, 38. Neighbors heard him plead for his father to stop, News 4 New York reported.

Rodriguez de Morel had been stabbed more than 70 times, the station also reported.

The defense argued that Morel was in a trance-like state when he killed his wife and wasn’t responsible for his actions.

In addition to murder, Morel was also charged with weapons offenses and endangering the welfare of a child. He faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced in August and remains in custody.

