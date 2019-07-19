Contact Us
Jersey City Man Who Killed Elderly Neighbor During Robbery Gets Life

Jeffrey Harley
Jeffrey Harley Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A Jersey City man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after getting a life sentence Friday for a burglary that turned into a brutally violent attack on his elderly neighbor three years ago.

Jeffrey Harley, 53, was sentenced to life subject to the no early release act, meaning he must serve at least 63 years in prison before earning parole eligibility.

Harley previously was convicted of two counts of felony murder, murder, armed robbery, robbery, armed burglary, burglary, and weapons offenses.

Harley was also sentenced to 31 years on the charges aside from murder, with that sentence to be served consecutively and also subject to the no early release act.

Altogether, Harley must spend at least 87 years in prison.

On Feb. 6,  2016, Harley attempted to burglarize the apartment of Lucila Cardenas-Viejo, 81. When a key failed to open the door he rang the bell and Cardenas-Viejo, who recognized Harley's voice, answered.

Harley then attacked the woman, beating, stabbing and choking her and leaving her lifeless body on the floor of her apartment, where she was found by her son the following day, NJ.com reported

