Jersey City Man Sexually Assaults Woman He Met At Hoboken Bar: Prosecutor

A 23-year-old Jersey City man was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman he met at a Hoboken bar, authorities said.

Kenny Arceda assaulted the woman in the vestibule of a building on the 100 block of Washington Street on Aug. 4, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Arceda, of Jersey City, was charged with one count of sexual assault, and arrested in West Orange. He was taken to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

The State has filed a detention motion, which is tentatively scheduled to be heard on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit with the investigation and arrest, with assistance from the Hoboken Police Department. Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

