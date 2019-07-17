Contact Us
Jersey City Man Sexually Assaulted Unconscious Woman, Jury Finds

Paul Milo
Silver Iwuchukwu
Silver Iwuchukwu Photo Credit: Facebook

A jury convicted a 28-year-old Jersey City man of aggravated sexual assault, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Silver Iwuchukwu assaulted the unconscious 18-year-old woman in his basement apartment Oct. 29, 2017, authorities said. The assault was captured on surveillance video.

The woman did not know Iwuchukwu before the attack, authorities also said.

Iwuchukwu faces 10 to 20 years in prison when he's sentenced in September as well as lifetime supervision under Meghan's Law once he's released. He will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Iwuchukwu is being held at the Hudson County jail until his sentencing.

