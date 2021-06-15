Jersey City Man Pleads Guilty In 2019 Deadly Shooting

A Jersey City man entered a guilty plea in connection with a deadly shooting in 2019, authorities announced.

Victor Lopez, 54, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter related to the killing of Brandon Magwood, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello presided over the plea hearing, which was attended by Magwood's family. The State is recommending a sentence of 16 years in New Jersey State Prison subject to the No Early Release Act.

More than $2,600 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Magwood's family as of June 15, 2021.

Magwood was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound at 410 Monmouth St. on Feb. 24, 2019, by Jersey City officers, and pronounced dead approximately 15 minutes later.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death to be homicide. Lopez was arrested on Feb. 28, 2019, in Boston after fleeing the jurisdiction, authorities said.

Lopez's sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 30, 2021 before Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello.

The State is represented in this case by Assistant Prosecutor Adam Salzer of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.