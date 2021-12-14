Jersey City Man Dies Days After Apartment Fire

The 64-year-old victim of last week's Jersey City apartment fire died on Monday, authorities announced.

Leon Howard was left critical following that blaze that broke out in his apartment in the Berry Gardens at 92 Danforth Ave., around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The blaze was contained to his unit and Howard was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center. Howard was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Dec. 13, Suarez said.

An investigation by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is looking into the origin and cause of the fire.

Agencies responding to the fire were the Jersey City Fire Department, the Jersey City Police Department and the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force.

The Regional Arson Task Force is actively investigating this incident with assistance from the Jersey City Fire Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office website. All information will be kept confidential.

