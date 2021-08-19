Jersey City Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Montclair Girl, 13, He Met Online

A 24-year-old Jersey City man was charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he met online, authorities said.

Members of the Hudson County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit were tipped off in January that Steffon Fowler had sexually assaulted the Montclair girl after meeting on social media, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Fowler was arrested on Aug. 17 at his residence on Arlington Avenue without incident, and surrendered to authorities without incident, Suarez said.

Fowler was charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

He was being held in the Hudson County jail in Kearny pending his first appearance.

