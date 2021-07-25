Jersey City Man Charged With Murder In Weekend Stabbing, Prosecutor Says

A 55-year-old man was charged with murder in a stabbing that left an unidentified man dead over the weekend, authorities said.

Steven Bardsley stabbed the man in the neck near 151 Cambridge Ave., just after 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The victim was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner.

Bardsley was arrested a shot time later by Jersey City officers patrolling Central Avenue, Suarez said.

He is facing charges of murder and two weapons offenses, she said.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

