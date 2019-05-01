Contact Us
Jersey City Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minor

Paul Milo
Josue Rodriguez
Josue Rodriguez Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 60-year-old Jersey City man faces charges of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with an incident reported to law enforcement Tuesday, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Josue Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday night following the incident at Templo Refugio on 3rd Street in Jersey City, according to authorities.

The victim was described only as a juvenile female. The girl's mother reported the incident, authorities also said.

The prosecutor's Special Victims Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the prosecutor's office at 201-915-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously at the prosecutor's website .

Get the news you need to know on the go.

