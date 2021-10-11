Jersey City Man Accused In Child Sex Assault Nabbed In Colombia: Prosecutor

A Hudson County man wanted on child sex abuse charges was nabbed by members of the U.S Marshals Service in Colombia on Sunday, authorities said.

Abel Ore-Guzman, 63, was taken to the U.S. and arrested at Newark International Airport on Tuesday on accusations he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl in Jersey City, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

The alleged assaults took place in late October while Ore-Guzman was renting a room from the victim's family, authorities said.

He was charged with sexual assault by contact, endangering the welfare of a child, and attempting to lure or entice a child.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, the Jersey City Police Department, Colombian law enforcement, and the United States Marshals Service with the investigation and arrest.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime is urged to call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

