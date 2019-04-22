Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: Rollover Driver Who Hit Sign, Broke Pole Outside Garfield HS Was On Phone, Police Charge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey City Man, 50, ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
The incident occurred at Morton Place and Bergen Avenue in Jersey City.
The incident occurred at Morton Place and Bergen Avenue in Jersey City. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office has identified the man killed in a collision between his Yamaha motorcycle and a car Friday afternoon in Jersey City.

Reginald Jackson, 50, of Jersey City, was riding south on Bergen Avenue around 2 p.m. when he somehow collided with a Honda Accord traveling north on Bergen Avenue. The vehicles crashed near Morton Place.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Accord stayed at the scene.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit  and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here .

Tips will remain confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.