Jersey City Man, 22, Accused Of Stabbing Newark Dad, 60, To Death

A Jersey City man was charged with murder in the Newark stabbing of his 60-year-old dad, authorities said Tuesday.

Phillip Jennings was found on the second floor of his Oration Street home by Newark officers performing a wellness check around 12:40 p.m. April 2, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, said Stephens alongside Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

Noah Jennings has been charged with one count of murder, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The investigation is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.