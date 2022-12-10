Jersey City Killer Learns His Fate For Elizabeth Murder

A 28-year-old Jersey City man has received his punishment for the 2019 killing of an Elizabeth man.

Anthony Reciofigueroa was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 6 to 55 years in New Jersey state prison for the shooting death of Carlos Rodriguez, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

Reciofigueroa in June was found guilty of murder and unlawful weapon possession after a three-week trial before Union County Superior Court Judge John Deitch.

Reciofigueroa's sentence requires him to serve at least 85% of the 55-year term on the murder charge before the possibility of parole. The Judge also sentenced him to 8 years with a four year period of parole ineligibility on each of the weapons charges and ordered those sentences to be served concurrently with his sentence.

Reciofigueroa arrived in Elizabeth approximately 30 minutes before the shooting in a black Chevy Malibu with Vermont license plates, prosecutors said over the summer.

His victim was found by officers on the sidewalk of East Jersey Street in Elizabeth just after 7 p.m. on July 6, 2019, the prosecutor's office said. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead the next day.

Local and state law enforcement agencies later identified Reciofigueroa as the gunman using surveillance video of the deadly shooting, authorities said. Reciofigueroa was eventually extradited from Vermont while incarcerated there on an unrelated matter, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.