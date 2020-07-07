Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Detectives Seize Loaded Gun, 275 Combined Doses Of Heroin, Crack Following Paterson Street Deal
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey City Girl, 17, Shot, Killed

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Rutgers Avenue and Sheffield Street, Jersey City
Rutgers Avenue and Sheffield Street, Jersey City Photo Credit: Googlemaps / JCPD

A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed Monday night in Jersey City, authorities said.

Tyeah Garner was found with a single gunshot wound in the face on an otherwise quiet, tree-lined neighborhood near the corner of Rutgers Avenue and Sheffield Street just after 10:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Tyeah was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead five hours later.

Suarez didn’t immediately say under what circumstances authorities believe she was killed.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.