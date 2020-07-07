Jersey City Girl, 17, Shot, Killed

A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed Monday night in Jersey City, authorities said.

Tyeah Garner was found with a single gunshot wound in the face on an otherwise quiet, tree-lined neighborhood near the corner of Rutgers Avenue and Sheffield Street just after 10:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Tyeah was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead five hours later.

Suarez didn’t immediately say under what circumstances authorities believe she was killed.

