Jersey City Food Deliveryman Gets Lost On Bicycle, Struck By Car, Killed On Route 7

Cecilia Levine
Nour Boules
Nour Boules Photo Credit: Nour Boules Facebook

A Grubhub deliveryman was on his bicycle heading home to Jersey City after dropping off food when he got lost, was struck by a car and killed on Route 7 in Kearny, authorities said.

Nour Boules, 32, of Jersey City, was struck by a 66-year-old Totowa man as he was coming on to Route 7 from Fish House Road in Kearny around 8:25 p.m. Friday, local police said.

Noues' GPS system may have been confused by the replacement projects to the Wittpenn Bridge, which is why it took him along the route, according to Kearny police.

Lt. John Taylor told NJ.com it  was a "freak accident."

