Jersey City Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped In House Fire, 5 Families Displaced

Cecilia Levine
Firefighters stretch a ladder to the third floor of 76 Hutton St., to rescue a victim trapped above the fire.
Firefighters stretch a ladder to the third floor of 76 Hutton St., to rescue a victim trapped above the fire. Photo Credit: Jersey City Fire Chief Steven McGill

Eight adults and three children were displaced in an overnight Jersey City house fire, in which firefighters rescued a woman trapped on the third floor.

Flames shot out and heavy smoke billowed from the five-family home at 76 Hutton Ave., with a woman trapped on the third floor -- just above the second floor blaze around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

Some firefighters on the ground stretched a 35-foot ground ladder to the third floor, to rescue of the victim, as others stretched the initial attack line to extinguish the fire and prevent further vertical spread of heat, smoke and flames to the area above the victim, Wallace-Scalcione said.

Utilities were shut down to the building and companies quickly brought the fire under control. 

The victim was assessed by EMTs at the scene and refused medical treatment. 

Five families including the eight adults and three children were relocated by Red Cross. 

The cause of the fire and its origin are under investigation.

