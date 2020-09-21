Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Two Rockland EMTs Killed In State-Line Thruway Crash With NJ Driver
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey City Driver Killed, Passengers Injured In Garden State Parkway Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Jacquim Lovely
Jacquim Lovely Photo Credit: Facebook photo

A 38-year-old man from Jersey City was killed and two of his passengers were injured when the car  they were in struck a tree along the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County, authorities said.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on Sunday near mile-marker 38 northbound in Egg Harbor Township, state police said.

The driver of a Chevrolet, Jacquim Lovely, was killed, while his passengers -- a 42-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man -- were both injured, according to State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.