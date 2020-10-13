Jersey City Driver, 78, Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash

A 78-year-old Jersey City man was charged in a March hit-and-run crash that killed a 62-year-old man, authorities said Tuesday.

Beato Sepulveda struck Armando Campos-Perez at Palisade Avenue between Jefferson Avenue and Waverly Street, around 1:30 a.m. on March 18 -- then fled, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Campos-Perez was pronounced dead at Chris Hospital at 2:25 a.m.

Sepulveda was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death and endangering an injured victim.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

