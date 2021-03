A 44-year-old contractor fell nine stories to his death at a Jersey City construction site Wednesday morning.

Jersey City’s police and fire departments responded to 136 Summit Ave., where the man was found unconscious around 7:45 a.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

OSHA was responding. The man's identity was not released.

