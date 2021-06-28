Contact Us
Jersey City Boy, 14, Struck Hoboken SUV Driver

Cecilia Levine
JCPD
Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Jersey City after he darted in front of it over the weekend.

The 28-year-old Hoboken driver was heading west on Stevens Avenue toward Martin Luther King Drive when the boy abruptly ran northbound across the street around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the police report.

The front fender of the vehicle -- an Acura MDX -- was damaged, police said. However, the driver told authorities those damages were there before the accident.

Meanwhile, the boy had a visible injury to his head and cuts on his right shoulder, right elbow and right ear, police said.

He was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment.

