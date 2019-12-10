Jersey City Active Shooter Situation Continues After Two Officers Are Shot

UPDATE: A police officer was mortally wounded and another injured by gunfire as squads of law enforcement units converged on a Jersey City store in what continued to be an active shooter situation in Jersey City.

Responders said they believed one officer in plainclothes and another in uniform were shot, one at Bayview Cemetery shortly before 12:30 p.m. and another near the grocery store at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Bayview Avenue.

One of the officers suffered potentially fatal injuries, they said.

A victim who escaped said there were four people, all possibly injured, inside the grocery store.

Police reported that they'd "neutralized" one of the suspected shooters shortly before 2:45 p.m.

It began more than two hours earlier with a police-involved shooting with a man and a woman at the cemetery.

The two assailants retreated to the bodega, where they were barricaded inside and randomly firing what witnesses said were long rifles.

Gunfire could be heard as officers communicated on their radios.

A SWAT team and city Emergency Services Unit were immediately summoned.

New Jersey State Police, as well as the FBI and ATF, also responded, along with Bergen County's Crisis Negotiations Team and the Hudson County Sheriff's Office.

The NYPD and Paramus and Garfield police also sent their Emergency Services units.

Several area schools were locked down.

There was no official word on the total number of victims or the extent of injuries.

