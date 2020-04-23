Jefferson Police Officer Revives Overdose Victim

A man overdosing on suspected heroin was revived by a quick-acting Jefferson Township police officer, authorities said.

Officer Christopher Smolt responded to reports of an unconscious man on a suspected heroin overdose on April 17, police said in a news release.

Smolt administered Narcan before a team of Milton First Aid Squad members continued treatment.

The victim was transported to St. Clare’s Denville and is expected to make a full recovery.

A hypodermic needle was recovered at the scene.

At the hospital, the victim was supplied with the Morris County resources related to peer recovery specialists.

All responders wore the proper personal protective equipment in response to COVID-19 prevention and protection.

"In these troubled times, if you are having substance abuse or mental health issues you are encouraged to research these links and reach out for the services that are all available to help you," Jefferson police said.

Visit MorrisCares.org if you or someone you know needs help.

