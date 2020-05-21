Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jefferson PD: Essex County Man Who Fled Dispute Had Illegal Assault Weapon, Heroin, Magazines

Valerie Musson
Cozy Lake Road in Jefferson Township
Cozy Lake Road in Jefferson Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An Essex County man who fled the scene of a dispute in Jefferson Township was later found with heroin and a handgun, authorities said.

Jefferson Township police responding to a report of an altercation outside a home on Cozy Lake Road were told that one of the men involved had left with a handgun Monday,  Police Chief Sean Conrad said.

Justin McGriff, 22, of Orange, was subsequently located and had a handgun in his waistband, along with an illegal assault MAC 10 firearm, an illegal extended magazine, unprescribed Xanax pills and heroin, authorities said.

McGriff was arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, fourth-degree possession of a prohibited weapon or device and two counts third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was transported to Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court hearing on May 21.

This incident is being investigated, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tim Hecht of the Jefferson Township Police Department at 973-697-1300 .

