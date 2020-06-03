Contact Us
Jefferson PD: Duo With Warrants Busted With Heroin

A Lake Hopatcong man and a Paterson woman both with arrest warrants were charged after they were found with heroin in a traffic stop, authorities said.
David Wenegrat, 51, was pulled over for speeding on Route 15 North in Jefferson Township Feb. 21, authorities said.

During the stop, officers discovered that Wenegrat had two warrants out of West Orange, township police said.

The passenger, Sarah Mahmoud, 37, was subsequently found to be in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia and also had two warrants out of West Orange, authorities said.

Wenegrat was charged with speeding, careless driving and other traffic violations and turned over to West Orange Police.

Mahmoud was charged with possession of heroin, hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia and released pending a future court date.

