Jeeps Hits Wall, Rolls In Ramsey

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Jerry DeMarco
Franklin Turnpike & East Main Street, Ramsey
Franklin Turnpike & East Main Street, Ramsey Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A Jeep landed on its side after hitting a rock wall late Thursday morning in Ramsey.

The driver got OK and didn't require hospitalization following the rollover at Franklin Turnpike and East Main Street around 11:15 a.m., responders said.

There was on immediate word on what might have caused the crash.

Members of Ramsey Rescue stabilized the vehicle. Ramsey police, firefighters and Ambulance Corps members also responded.

The scene was cleared and the area was fully reopened to traffic by 11:50 a.m.

