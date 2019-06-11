Jeep Topples Light At Busy Hackensack Intersection, Morning Rush Jammed

A Jeep toppled a traffic signal near FDU in Hackensack before dawn Tuesday, clogging a busy intersection during the morning rush.

The driver, 36-year-old Jason Montalvo of New Milford, wasn't injured in the crash just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of River Street and University Drive, police Capt. Nicole Foley said.

Montalvo was headed southbound when he "drove into a puddle and lost control of his vehicle," Foley said.

The Jeep hit the signal on the southeast corner of the intersection, knocking it onto an unoccupied vehicle in the Firestone lot, she said.

The signal was being repaired, causing significant traffic delays.

