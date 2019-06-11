Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hasbrouck Heights Internist From Glen Rock, 67, Sexually Assaulted Patient, Authorities Charge
Jeep Topples Light At Busy Hackensack Intersection, Morning Rush Jammed

Jerry DeMarco
The Jeep hit the signal on the southeast corner of the intersection, knocking it onto an unoccupied vehicle in the Firestone lot, city police Capt. Nicole Foley said.
The Jeep hit the signal on the southeast corner of the intersection, knocking it onto an unoccupied vehicle in the Firestone lot, city police Capt. Nicole Foley said.

A Jeep toppled a traffic signal near FDU in Hackensack before dawn Tuesday, clogging a busy intersection during the morning rush.

The driver, 36-year-old Jason Montalvo of New Milford, wasn't injured in the crash just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of River Street and University Drive, police Capt. Nicole Foley said.

Montalvo was headed southbound when he "drove into a puddle and lost control of his vehicle," Foley said.

The Jeep hit the signal on the southeast corner of the intersection, knocking it onto an unoccupied vehicle in the Firestone lot, she said.

The signal was being repaired, causing significant traffic delays.

ALSO SEE: A 31-year-old barber from Hackensack was taken into custody after he tried luring a 13-year-old girl into his car, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/hackensack-barber-31-tried-luring-girl-13-into-his-car-authorities-charge/769929/

