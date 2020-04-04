Jeep Splits Pole, Driver Walks Away Without Scratch In Washington Township

A local business owner escaped injury on Saturday when his Jeep slammed into a utility pole in Washington Township, authorities said.

The impact of the crash split the pole and took down a pedestrian crossing sign at Colonial Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

The 60-something driver may have misjudged the turn, responders said.

There were no suspicious contributing factors, Police Chief Richard Skinner said.

The severely Jeep had to be towed and the streets surrounding the intersection closed while a PSE&G crew conducted repairs.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos.

