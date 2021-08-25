Jeep Lifted Out Of NJ Backyard Pool After Crash

A Jeep was lifted out of a backyard pool after a crash Monday in Gloucester Township.

The car was heading north on Roosevelt Avenue when it hit a parked vehicle, left the road and went through two backyards into the in-ground pool around 12:40 p.m., local police said.

A Jeep landed in a backyard pool after crashing and plowing through two backyards Monday in Gloucester Township. Gloucester Township PD

The driver self-extricated prior to the arrival of emergency services and suffered minor injuries.

Gloucester Twp. Engine 88 responded to the crash along with EMS.

The Jeep was then lifted out of the pool.

Camden County Office of Emergency Management and Gloucester Township Office of Emergency Management responded as well for Haz-Mat concerns.

The crash is under investigation by the Gloucester Township Police Traffic Safety Unit.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has any information related to it please contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or our GTPD Anonymous Tip Line at 856-842-5560.

