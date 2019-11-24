Jeep Crashes Through Guardrail In Mahwah, Lands In Creek

A Jeep traveling south on Rt. 17 in Mahwah Sunday afternoon left the roadway and toppled down an embankment into a creek, witnesses at the scene said.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 300 block of the highway, where the Jeep crashed through a guardrail. Firefighters from the Mahwah Fire Department freed the victim and carried him to a waiting Mahwah EMS ambulance. Police closed the right lane as crews worked.

The victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Police at the scene declined to comment on the cause of the crash.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.