North Passaic Daily Voice


Jeep Crashes Through Guardrail In Mahwah, Lands In Creek

Paul Milo
First-responders work to free a man from a Jeep after it crashed through a guardrail along Rt. 17 in Mahwah. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
A Jeep slammed through a guardrail along Rt. 17 in Mahwah and down an embankment Sunday. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A Jeep traveling south on Rt. 17 in Mahwah Sunday afternoon left the roadway and toppled down an embankment into a creek, witnesses at the scene said.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 300 block of the highway, where the Jeep crashed through a guardrail. Firefighters from the Mahwah Fire Department freed the victim and carried him to a waiting Mahwah EMS ambulance. Police closed the right lane as crews worked.

The victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Police at the scene declined to comment on the cause of the crash.

