Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Pregnant Passenger Busted Shooting Heroin In Route 17 Stop
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jeep Crashes Into Cliffside Park 7-Eleven, Two Employees Injured

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Jeep crashed through the Cliffside Park 7-Eleven's front window.
The Jeep crashed through the Cliffside Park 7-Eleven's front window. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Cliffside Park PD

Two employees were treated for minor injuries after a Jeep crashed through the front of a Cliffside Park 7-Eleven.

The 30-year-old driver from Brooklyn "basically drove into a parking spot thinking that she was pressing on the brake when she hit the gas pedal" shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, Detective Capt. Vincent Capano said.

The Jeep went right into the store, taking out the front counter of the Palisade Avenue store.

The employees were taken to HUMC Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Capano said.

No summonses were immediately issued, the captain said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

PHOTOS BELOW: Joe Garcia for DAILY VOICE / PHOTO ABOVE: Courtesy CLIFFSIDE PARK PD

Aftermath.

The Jeep took out the front counter of the Cliffside Park 7-Eleven on Palisade Avenue.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.