JCPD Seeks Bayonne Ex-Con Wanted In Connection With Fleeing Vehicle That Struck Officer

An ex-con wanted in connection with an incident in which a Jersey City police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle was being sought by authorities as of Friday morning.

Jabar Ford, 38, of Bayonne, is facing weapons charges following the Aug. 31 incident, JCPD spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. In 2011, Ford escaped from a Newark halfway house with only eight days left on a four-year prison term, according to NJ.com.

Ford was apparently a passenger in the blue, tinted Subaru WRX parked on the 100 block of Custer Avenue, when police spotted someone racking a firearm out of it.

As officers approached the car, it fled -- hitting a police officer who was treated at a local hospital and released, Wallace-Scalcione said.

The Subaru was located on Armstrong Avenue minutes later, and the handgun tossed from the vehicle during the pursuit was recovered by police, she said.

The following morning, Marcus Bell and Jasmine Brown reported Bell's blue Subaru WRX was stolen the day before.

Bell and Brown, both 26, were subsequently arrested, and an arrest warrant was issued for Ford, Wallace-Scalcione said.

Brown was charged with fictitious reports while Bell is facing several assault and weapons charges.

